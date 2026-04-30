Preity Zinta reacts after Punjab Kings lose first IPL match to Rajasthan Royals: ‘Koi na, lot more games ahead of us’

Punjab Kings were aiming to continue their unbeaten track record this IPL season, but unfortunately, that did not happen. Rajasthan Royals handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of the ongoing IPL 2026 season, winning by six wickets in Mullanpur on Tuesday night. Punjab Kings' co-owner and actor Preity Zinta has reacted to the defeat, but she is no mood to mull over it as she shared that there are many more games ahead to win!

What Preity shared

Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta gestures after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI04_28_2026_000694B)(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preity took to her X account to share a video montage of the action-packed evening from the match. She penned a long note, and wrote, “Last home game in Punjab didn’t turn out as we wanted at our home ground but Koi na …. Lot more games ahead of us. Thanks to the incredible performance by our Sher Squad, we are sitting on top of the points table, half way into the tournament, which makes me very happy.”

She went on to add, “Our fans have showed us so much love and support in & outside the stadium, & have been beyond incredible (folded hands emoticon) I wanted to take this opportunity to thank every single one of you that came out to support PBKS in the stadium, on social media & everywhere else. Our only goal is to make IPL 2026 memorable for all of you…. that’s why - Bas Jeetna Hai (We only want to win).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She wore a red dupatta for the evening and went to reveal the special reason for her attire. “PS - This red Phulkari Dupatta is 26 year old & was gifted to me by a Punjabi fan who insisted I wear it for the game so here it is. I’m sure this will make her happy, as it made me, wearing a part of her very special memory. Phulkari is a beautiful but dying art of vibrant folk embroidery by local artisans & I hope to promote & represent them by wearing these dupattas for our cricket games,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wore a red dupatta for the evening and went to reveal the special reason for her attire. “PS - This red Phulkari Dupatta is 26 year old & was gifted to me by a Punjabi fan who insisted I wear it for the game so here it is. I’m sure this will make her happy, as it made me, wearing a part of her very special memory. Phulkari is a beautiful but dying art of vibrant folk embroidery by local artisans & I hope to promote & represent them by wearing these dupattas for our cricket games,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I hope I can help in reviving this tradition in a small way so we never stop being proud of where we come from & who we are,” she concluded. More the Punjab Kings game {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I hope I can help in reviving this tradition in a small way so we never stop being proud of where we come from & who we are,” she concluded. More the Punjab Kings game {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals was Punjab's first defeat in eight matches, though they continue to lead the 10-team league on 13 points, one ahead of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match, "I feel that this is our first loss of the season, so it definitely teaches you a lot. And also, we've played a lot of games where we have chased 200 plus, and we have defended 200 plus. So this is just one of those games where things didn't go our way, and we just have to push it aside. And I feel that in retrospect, many things could have happened, but I just want to stay positive going ahead and be optimistic in our approach."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON