Preity Zinta reacts to question about filing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi; reveals her plans on joining politics
Preity Zinta said she believes in “handling problems or issues directly” when asked about the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi.
Actor Preity Zinta spoke about politics, her upcoming projects and her IPL team Punjab Kings. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Preity held an Ask Me Anything session on Thursday evening. Preity also talked about actor Kangana Ranaut, AI, and social media, among other topics. (Also Read | Preity Zinta criticises Congress over ‘fake news and vile gossip’, clarifies her ₹18 cr loan was paid off 10 years ago)
Preity Zinta responds to question on defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
Preity wrote, "Today feels like a perfect day for an impromptu #Pzchat! Any recommendations for a chat, or should we keep it generic? Let me know folks as I have an hour to chat." A person asked, "When are you putting a defamation case on Rahul Gandhi?"
Preity replied, "I don’t think it’s fair to vilify anyone like that, as he is not responsible for someone else’s actions. I believe in handling problems or issues directly & not through proxy battles. I also have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him live in peace & I will live in peace too (grinning face emoji)."
Preity reveal if she will be joining politics
A fan wrote, "You are truly a Soldier dar Preity!! Hats of to you!! Just curious any plan to join politics?" "No ! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want. Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldiers sister (grinning face emoji)."
"We fauji kids/ army brats are wired different. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis etc. We are just Indians 🇮🇳 & yes patriotism & national pride is in our blood. If you know, you know (star-struck emoji) Ting!" she concluded.
Preity on her opinion on politics
A tweet read, "#Pzchat Did the things you went through (got attacked by a political party) had done any change in your political opinion?" She replied, "I’m surprised at how toxic social media in India has become & how, every comment & observation is weighed on a political scale."
She added, "I’m not a politician nor am I interested in politics, but as a normal person, I find this deeply disturbing. Having said that, I’m also not a delicate darling or a pushover that anyone can try & bully me, so If anyone tries they will be in for a rude shock."
Recently, Preity criticised Congress Kerala after it claimed that the actor gave her social media accounts to a political party. On X, Congress Kerala also said that Preity got her ₹18 crore loan "written off". Preity, in a tweet, called it 'fake news', adding that she handles her social media accounts.
