Preity Zinta reacts to question about filing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi; reveals her plans on joining politics

Preity Zinta responds to question on defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Preity wrote, "Today feels like a perfect day for an impromptu #Pzchat! Any recommendations for a chat, or should we keep it generic? Let me know folks as I have an hour to chat." A person asked, "When are you putting a defamation case on Rahul Gandhi?"

Preity replied, "I don’t think it’s fair to vilify anyone like that, as he is not responsible for someone else’s actions. I believe in handling problems or issues directly & not through proxy battles. I also have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him live in peace & I will live in peace too (grinning face emoji)."

Preity reveal if she will be joining politics

A fan wrote, "You are truly a Soldier dar Preity!! Hats of to you!! Just curious any plan to join politics?" "No ! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want. Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldiers sister (grinning face emoji)."

"We fauji kids/ army brats are wired different. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis etc. We are just Indians 🇮🇳 & yes patriotism & national pride is in our blood. If you know, you know (star-struck emoji) Ting!" she concluded.

Preity on her opinion on politics

A tweet read, "#Pzchat Did the things you went through (got attacked by a political party) had done any change in your political opinion?" She replied, "I’m surprised at how toxic social media in India has become & how, every comment & observation is weighed on a political scale."

She added, "I’m not a politician nor am I interested in politics, but as a normal person, I find this deeply disturbing. Having said that, I’m also not a delicate darling or a pushover that anyone can try & bully me, so If anyone tries they will be in for a rude shock."

Recently, Preity criticised Congress Kerala after it claimed that the actor gave her social media accounts to a political party. On X, Congress Kerala also said that Preity got her ₹18 crore loan "written off". Preity, in a tweet, called it 'fake news', adding that she handles her social media accounts.