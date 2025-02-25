Preity Zinta criticises Congress over ‘fake news and vile gossip’, clarifies her 18 cr loan was paid off 10 years ago

Preity Zinta has criticised Congress Kerala after it claimed that the actor gave her social media accounts to a political party. Taking to its X (formerly Twitter) account, Congress Kerala also said that Preity Zinta got her ₹18 crore loan "written off". On Tuesday, Preity, in a tweet, called it 'fake news', adding that she handles her social media accounts. (Also Read | Preity Zinta heads to Maha Kumbh mela: ‘All roads lead to Prayagraj’) Preity Zinta shared posts on X.

Preity Zinta slams Congress Kerala

Preity also clarified that the loan was paid off over a decade ago. Expressing her shock, the actor added that the party was "indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images". Preity tweeted, "No, I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me."

Preity calls it ‘vile gossip’

"I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images. For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future (folded hand emoji)," concluded her note.

What Congress Kerala said about Preity

Sharing a report, which also featured Preity's photo, Congress Kerala tweeted on Monday, "She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money."

This comes just days after Preity tweeted about people being cynical. She also spoke about being called names if one praises their PM. She had tweeted, “What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian then ur an Andh Bhakt!”

“Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other. Now don’t ask me why I married Gene? I married him cuz I love him kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai, samjhe (because there is someone beyond the borders who can sacrifice himself for me). If you know you know …. Ting!”

Preity's films

Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. In Bhaiaji Superhit, she was seen with Sunny Deol. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.