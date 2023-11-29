20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Preity Zinta recalls seeing Yash Johar on sets last time

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account and relived memories of her hit film, Kal Ho Naa Ho. The film completed 20 years since its release. On this occasion, the actor posted a clip from the film, featuring co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Also read: Karan Johar is emotional on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho, remembers Yash Johar

Talking about the film, Preity called it the ‘saddest, happy’ film of her career as she recalled memories of Yash Johar who backed the film alongside his son, Karan Johar under their production banner, Dharma Productions. Yash Johar died in 2004 after battling cancer.

Preity wrote, “Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories and I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle. You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you.”

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Yash Johar was diagnosed with cancer during the filming of Kal Ho Naa Ho. The film revolves around a dying man with cancer who falls in love with a girl but she remains unaware of his terminal illness. It also starred Saif Ali Khan.

Karan Johar on his father

Remembering Yash Johar, previously Karan Johar grew emotional. In a heartfelt note, he shared on social media, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts.”

“For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you,” he further added about his father's last production.

