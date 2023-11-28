close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar is emotional on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho, remembers Yash Johar: ‘Last film my father was a part of’

Karan Johar is emotional on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho, remembers Yash Johar: ‘Last film my father was a part of’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 28, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Karan Johar's production, Kal Ho Naa Ho completed 20 years on Tuesday. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and marked the 20th release anniversary of his production, Kal Ho Naa Ho with a sweet and emotional note. Remembering his father Yash Johar who also produced the film under Dharma Productions, Karan took a walk down memory lane. He also praised the entire film team for their hard work. Also read: Nikkhil Advani on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on Kal Ho Naa Ho sets.
Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on Kal Ho Naa Ho sets.

Karan Johar on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Karan wrote, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Karan Johar on Yash Johar

Recalling memories of his father's last production, he added, “For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you…”

Kal Ho Naa Ho marked the directorial debut of Nikkhil Advani. Karan added, “And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts.” Reacting to the heartfelt post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho remains one of the most iconic films in Bollywood, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. It also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Lillete Dubey and Delnaaz Irani among others in key roles.

Nikkhil Advani on the film

Talking about 20 years of the film, director Nikkhil told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It would be very silly of me to say that I don't appreciate what Kal Ho Naa Ho has brought to me. For a debut director to be given Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Mehta as the DoP, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as music composers, Javed Akhtar as the lyricist, New York City as the canvas to play with, I think it's a dream, right? I'm extremely honoured and grateful to every moment of Kal Ho Naa Ho. I wouldn't be here having this conversation of having completed 20 years, had it not been for Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out