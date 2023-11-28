Karan Johar is emotional on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho, remembers Yash Johar: ‘Last film my father was a part of’

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and marked the 20th release anniversary of his production, Kal Ho Naa Ho with a sweet and emotional note. Remembering his father Yash Johar who also produced the film under Dharma Productions, Karan took a walk down memory lane. He also praised the entire film team for their hard work. Also read: Nikkhil Advani on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on Kal Ho Naa Ho sets.

Karan Johar on 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Karan wrote, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts.”

Karan Johar on Yash Johar

Recalling memories of his father's last production, he added, “For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you…”

Kal Ho Naa Ho marked the directorial debut of Nikkhil Advani. Karan added, “And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts.” Reacting to the heartfelt post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho remains one of the most iconic films in Bollywood, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. It also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Lillete Dubey and Delnaaz Irani among others in key roles.

Nikkhil Advani on the film

Talking about 20 years of the film, director Nikkhil told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It would be very silly of me to say that I don't appreciate what Kal Ho Naa Ho has brought to me. For a debut director to be given Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Mehta as the DoP, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as music composers, Javed Akhtar as the lyricist, New York City as the canvas to play with, I think it's a dream, right? I'm extremely honoured and grateful to every moment of Kal Ho Naa Ho. I wouldn't be here having this conversation of having completed 20 years, had it not been for Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

