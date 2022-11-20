Preity Zinta says she took long break to take psychology exams during Soldier shoot

Preity Zinta has penned a note after her 1998 film Soldier completed 24 years of its release. The actor thanked all from producer Ramesh Taurani for letting her take a long break for her exams during the film's making to co-star Bobby Deol for bringing her into films. She also remembered late choreographer Saroj Khan for teaching her how to be a ‘heroine’. Also read: Preity Zinta celebrates her twins' birthday with heartfelt messages and pics

Sharing the Soldier title song on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name. Thank you Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity and for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan. Thank you Bobby for being you and for bringing me into the movies and thank you to the entire cast and crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand and Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji. You taught me how to be a heroine…"

Preity's fans connected the film to their childhood and asked for her return to films. A fan wrote, “God!!! Yaar waps aake films mei phir kaam kar lo (please make a comeback in films).” Another said, “An iconic film with iconic songs! Please come back, we miss you.” One more said, “Since that day, I am in love with you. Thanks for making my childhood awesome." “It was such a great song around that time and had a crush on you and still have,” wrote another. Many called her their 'first and forever crush." A comment also read, “When these actresses moving their hands with facial expressions.. I see Saroj jee inside that. I just imagine how she teach these movements.”

Directed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, Soldier was the first of many movies featuring Preity and Bobby together. It was a hit and also starred Rakhee, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Suresh Oberoi and Dalip Tahil. Preity signed Soldier before Dil Se but the latter released first, thus marking her debut in Bollywood.

Preity is currently settled with husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles. They recently celebrated the first birthday of their twins Gia and Jai, born via surrogacy. The actor was last seen in 2018 film, Bhaiaji Superhit which marked her return to films after 5-year-long break.

