Preity Zinta thanks Hrithik Roshan for helping her take care of her twins, calls him 'an amazing, thoughtful father'

On Tuesday, actor Preity Zinta shared a picture with actor Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the picture, Preity thanked him for helping her out in managing her twins Jai and Gia in a long flight. Preity welcomed her kids via surrogacy in November. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan thanks Preity Zinta for hosting a joyful night, says ‘have a super jaadu year’. See pics

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart. Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest. From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting.” Apart from Hrithik and Preity, the picture also featured her brother.

Blogger Shagun Khanna commented, “Aww Jai n Gia’s first trip to India!” Another one said, “Favourite on screen couple.” Refering to Preity and Hrithik's characters from their film Koi Mil Gaya, one said, “Bohot din baad Rohit Mehra with Nisha.”

Hrithik and Preity share a close bond. The actors have appeared together in films such as Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya and Mission Kashmir. Earlier this year, on Hrithik's birthday, Preity shared a picture of them from the sets of Lakshya. Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow and always Love you loads. #throwback #happybirthday #ting." Also Read: Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday with a crazy throwback picture: 'Sorry had to post this'

Hrithik has two sons with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan- Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014. Currently, Hrithik is dating actor Saba Azad.

Preity and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016, in a secret ceremony in the US, which was attended by only a few friends and family members. In November last year, the couple welcomed their twin babies Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Preity had shared a post on Instagram featuring herself and Gene. She had captioned the post, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

