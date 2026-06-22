Prerna Arora feels Ranveer Singh is being targeted over Dhurandhar success amid Don 3 row, deserves credit not criticism

Ranveer Singh has found a strong ally in producer Prerna Arora amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy with Farhan Akhtar. While the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently withdrew its non-cooperation directive against the actor, the industry debate surrounding the situation remains highly active. Prerna publicly defended the star, arguing that the intense backlash against him has been heavily blown out of proportion. Prerna Arora defends Ranveer Singh, says his success has made him an easy target.

Prerna Arora says she is standing with Ranveer Singh In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Prerna firmly voiced her support for Ranveer Singh amid his high-profile dispute. She said that she is on Ranveer Singh's side. According to Prerna, the actor has unfortunately become an easy target for criticism due to his massive stardom and recent career highs. Her public backing comes at a crucial moment as Singh navigates the fallout from the ongoing controversy.

The producer, who has backed films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pari, also referred to Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks on the issue and said she agreed with her viewpoint. Prerna suggested that Ranveer Singh’s recent box office success, especially after Dhurandhar, might be driving the current backlash against him.

While she admitted to not knowing every detail behind the dispute, Prerna firmly believed the situation should have been handled privately rather than turning into a public spectacle. "I just feel his success is something that has gotten onto a lot of people's nerves. Overall, I felt there was too much happening over Ranveer. People should celebrate his success at this point, rather than trying to say negative things about him. These things can be sorted out internally rather than cornering somebody for no reason," she asserted.

Defending his stature in the industry, she emphasised that his achievements speak for themselves. "Ranveer was a superstar when he arrived, and he is a superstar right now. He has proven himself to another level. He should be given credit for his success. This is not the time to do this."

What sparked the Don 3 controversy? Ranveer Singh's abrupt exit from Don 3 sparked a major industry dispute after Excel Entertainment approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) with a formal complaint. The producers alleged that the actor walked out of the project just weeks before an international shooting schedule was set to begin. According to the production house, this sudden decision resulted in massive financial losses, as approximately ₹45 crore had already been spent on pre-production and preparations.

Ranveer's lack of response to the initial complaints prompted FWICE to take strict action. The federation claimed it sent three separate reminders to the actor seeking clarification on the matter, but received no reply. Consequently, on May 25, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against him, officially instructing its members to halt work on any projects involving the actor.

Ranveer subsequently retaliated by sending a legal notice to FWICE, which led to a swift resolution of the standoff. Major industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), stepped in to mediate the conflict. Following their intervention, the non-cooperation directive against the actor was officially withdrawn.

FWICE defends its decision FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit defended the organization's actions, clarifying that the directive against Ranveer Singh was not issued without a thorough review. According to Pandit, the federation carefully examined WhatsApp conversations between Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani before taking any steps.

"Ranveer Singh was sent three invitations," Pandit said at a press conference, emphasising that the action was a "non-cooperation directive" rather than a formal ban. "We are not a court; we can't ban people," he added, clarifying the federation's legal boundaries.