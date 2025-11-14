Iulia Vantur's big screen acting debut tanked, Prerna Arora backs out after reviving it

In 2019, producer Prerna Arora announced Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyun Kaala with Iulia Vantur as the leading lady. The film is an ancient historical drama that narrates the journey of Lord Krishna. The film was suppose to be shot in Mathura and beautiful parts of Europe. Directed by Prem Soni, the film was shelved right after its announcement. Iulia Vantur's film with Prerna Arora is no more in action.

Post Covid-19, Prem revived the project with Prerna but things didn't work out and the project was kept on a back burner yet again. Prem, who directed Salman Khan in Main Aur Mrs Khanna in 2009, shares a close working association and personal bond with the superstar. It was even reported that Prem had pulled all his possible strings to get his project rolling with Salman but he couldn't.

Around 2022, Prem yet again decided to kickstart the project but this time for an OTT platform. By then, Prerna Arora had already backed out from the project. The project that was announced as a feature film was all set to roll as a web series. The team planned to shoot it in an episodic format. However, the platform wasn't locket by then.

Now HTCity has exclusively learned that this delayed project has been stalled. a close source to the project shares, “Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyun Kaala isn't happening at all now. The makers have dropped the idea completely.”

Seems like, the big screen debut is a far fetched dream for Salman Khan's blue-eyed girl Iulia.