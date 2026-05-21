Pritam slams 'self-appointed music detectives' accusing him of plagiarising Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa: ‘Not nice’

The recently released Cocktail 2 track Mashooqa, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, may have struck a chord with fans, but it also landed composer Pritam Chakraborty in the middle of a plagiarism debate. Now, Pritam has reacted to the chatter, calling out people for drawing “imaginary similarities” between the two songs.

Pritam reacts

Mashooqa is picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

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The song was released on May 19. Soon after the song was released, social media was flooded with claims that its tune resembled the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna. Se So Arrubate A Nonna is a comedic Neapolitan track by Italian duo Bibi & Coco, released in 1993 as part of their album Le Origini Vol. 2.

On Wednesday, Pritam took to Instagram Stories to react to people accusing him of copying the Italian track.

“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same ‘inspired by' thesis,” Pritam wrote.

The music composer added, “Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE.”

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Pritam's Insta Story

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Pritam has faced allegations of plagiarism. Over the years, social media users have repeatedly pointed out similarities between some of his compositions and international tracks. In 2017, he was accused of copying the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song Bulleya from music by the band Papa Roach. In an earlier interview in 2016, Pritam had admitted to making “mistakes” in the past and said he had since become more careful about his music. More about Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Pritam has faced allegations of plagiarism. Over the years, social media users have repeatedly pointed out similarities between some of his compositions and international tracks. In 2017, he was accused of copying the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song Bulleya from music by the band Papa Roach. In an earlier interview in 2016, Pritam had admitted to making “mistakes” in the past and said he had since become more careful about his music. More about Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Mashooqa has been composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Mahmood Ruaa Kayy, with the Italian portions written and performed by Mahmood. The song follows Kriti and Shahid’s characters travelling together and gradually falling in love with each other.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. The romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The first part became a cult favourite over the years, especially for its music, characters and modern relationship drama. However, some time back, Kriti clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel but a franchise film with a completely different story and characters. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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