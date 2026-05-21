Pritam slams 'self-appointed music detectives' accusing him of plagiarising Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa: ‘Not nice’
On Wednesday, Pritam took to Instagram to react to people accusing him of copying the Italian track after the release of Cocktail 2 track Mashooqa.
The recently released Cocktail 2 track Mashooqa, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, may have struck a chord with fans, but it also landed composer Pritam Chakraborty in the middle of a plagiarism debate. Now, Pritam has reacted to the chatter, calling out people for drawing “imaginary similarities” between the two songs.
Pritam reacts
The song was released on May 19. Soon after the song was released, social media was flooded with claims that its tune resembled the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna. Se So Arrubate A Nonna is a comedic Neapolitan track by Italian duo Bibi & Coco, released in 1993 as part of their album Le Origini Vol. 2.
On Wednesday, Pritam took to Instagram Stories to react to people accusing him of copying the Italian track.
“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same ‘inspired by' thesis,” Pritam wrote.
The music composer added, “Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE.”
This is not the first time Pritam has faced allegations of plagiarism. Over the years, social media users have repeatedly pointed out similarities between some of his compositions and international tracks. In 2017, he was accused of copying the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song Bulleya from music by the band Papa Roach. In an earlier interview in 2016, Pritam had admitted to making “mistakes” in the past and said he had since become more careful about his music.
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This is not the first time Pritam has faced allegations of plagiarism. Over the years, social media users have repeatedly pointed out similarities between some of his compositions and international tracks. In 2017, he was accused of copying the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song Bulleya from music by the band Papa Roach. In an earlier interview in 2016, Pritam had admitted to making “mistakes” in the past and said he had since become more careful about his music.
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Mashooqa has been composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Mahmood Ruaa Kayy, with the Italian portions written and performed by Mahmood. The song follows Kriti and Shahid’s characters travelling together and gradually falling in love with each other.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. The romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.
The first part became a cult favourite over the years, especially for its music, characters and modern relationship drama. However, some time back, Kriti clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel but a franchise film with a completely different story and characters. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.
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