Prithviraj Sukumaran attends Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding; poses with wife and Karan Johar in unseen pic

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attended the grand wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer. The actor from Malayalam cinema, who has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, posed with filmmaker Karan Johar in a photo from the wedding festivities. Recently, veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal, was also spotted in Jaisalmer. On Wednesday, Mohanlal was at the airport, when he said he was 'not invited’ as paparazzi questioned him about Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. Also read: Juhi Chawla shares pics of her outfit from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, posts glimpse of Suryagarh Palace

Now, a photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife smiling and posing with Karan Johar at the wedding is being widely shared on social media. While Prithviraj wore a white shervani, wife Supriya was dressed in an orange lehenga for a wedding function hosted by Sidharth and Kiara. Filmmaker Karan Johar wore a black and gold ethnic look for the festivities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday. They were joined by celebs such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and Manish Malhotra, among others. Kiara’s co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also supposed to attend the wedding, but the latter apologised to the bride as she wished the newlyweds after the wedding for not being able to make it. She commented on Kiara’s wedding photos on Instagram, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.” Kiara and Ram are working on their second film together, tentatively titled, RC 15.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal was also spotted in Jaisalmer on Wednesday, and was asked by paparazzi at the airport if he had attended Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. “I don’t know about that. I am not invited,” the actor had said. Later, Mohanlal shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Karan Johar. The picture was taken inside a private plane, and sharing it, Mohanlal wrote in his caption, “Time well spent with Karan Johar.”

Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday. The couple will reportedly be hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends on February 12.

