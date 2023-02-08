Juhi Chawla shares pics of her outfit from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, posts glimpse of Suryagarh Palace

Actor Juhi Chawla has given her fans a glimpse of the outfit that she wore for actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Juhi shared pictures and also gave a view from inside the wedding venue. (Also Read | Kiara Advani reveals how she embarrassed 'auntie' Juhi Chawla at a party before acting debut)

In the first picture, Juhi sat and posed in one of the corridors of the Suryagarh Palace. The actor smiled as she stood in the corridor in the last picture. Juhi geo-tagged the location as Jaisalmer. She wore a maroon and golden outfit and jewellery for the occasion.

Juhi captioned the post, "Flaunting my Indian-ness…(sparkles emoji)." Fans showered her with love. A person commented, "My favorite actress ...best smile." Another fan wrote, "That charm, grace is still beyond imagination that the 90s actress have." "Always your fan as you are natural no artificial ever," said a person.

Earlier on Wednesday, Juhi was seen at the airport leaving Jaisalmer after Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. For her travels, Juhi wore a white T-shirt, black pants, a peach hoodie and matching sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses and carried bags.

On Tuesday, Juhi teased fans with a glimpse of her breakfast ahead of Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. On Instagram, Juhi wrote, "My Desi Breakfast. Not to miss the pickles, gud (jaggery) and dahi (curd), .. served in kasa and mitti ka bartan (bronze and earthen utensils) with paper straw and the marigold flower... love my Indian tradition."

On Monday, Juhi briefly interacted with the paparazzi at the airport. "Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko humari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki (I am going to attend the wedding. They have our blessings. Kiara and Sidharth are a beautiful couple)," Juhi had said.

On Instagram, she shared a picture that she captioned, "#sidkiara" In the picture, she didn't reveal her face clearly and could be seen sitting inside a plane with her cap on. Juhi is Kiara's father's childhood friend.

On the talk show, Social Media Star With Janice, Kiara Advani once revealed, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father's childhood friend."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara got married in an intimate ceremony in presence of their families and close friends. Hours after their wedding, they shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking is done)... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

