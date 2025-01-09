Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences

Film producer, writer, and journalist Pritish Nandy died at 73 on Wednesday. Nandy was a multifaceted personality, celebrated for his contributions to journalism, poetry, and Indian cinema. A number of Bollywood celebrities paid tributes to him on social media. (Also Read – Pritish Nandy dies at 73, filmmaker, poet and journalist mourned by friend Anupam Kher: 'My support system') Kareena Kapoor remembers her Chameli producer Pritish Nandy.

Bollywood pays tribute

Kareena Kapoor, who starred in Sudhir Mishra's 2004 film Chameli, backed by Pritish and daughter Rangita's Pritish Nandy Communications, shared a couple of pictures from the sets of that film on her Instagram Stories. One of them featured her smiling and chatting with Pritish between shots. She looked resplendent in her iconic red Chameli costume. Kareena posted the red heart, folded hands, and infinity emojis with the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor shares BTS moment with Pritish Nandy from Chameli set.

Kareena's Chameli director Sudhir Mishra also paid tribute on his X handle. The late producer also backed his 2003 political drama Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi. “Pritish Nandy changed my life . Only he could Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi . He taught me so much . I am so sorry Pritish Da . I couldn’t come up with an idea for the sequel," wrote Sudhir.

Sanjay Dutt, who starred in Sanjay Gupta's 2002 action thriller Kaante and Leena Yadav's 2005 psychological drama Shabd, both produced by Nandy, also wrote on X with a black-and-white picture of Pritish, “A true creative genius and a kind soul, you will be missed sir. #PritishNandy (folded hands).”

Anil Kapoor also wrote on X with the same picture of Nandy, “Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other.”

About Pritish Nandy

Pritish Nandy was not only a celebrated journalist but also hosted a popular talk show, The Pritish Nandy Show, on Doordarshan in the 1990s, where he interviewed several celebrities.

As a film producer, Nandy made a significant impact in the early 2000s with films like Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He also produced the web series Four More Shots Please! and Modern Love Mumbai under his banner, Pritish Nandy Communications.