Pritish Nandy dies at 73, filmmaker, poet and journalist mourned by friend Anupam Kher: 'My support system'

Filmmaker, poet, and journalist Pritish Nandy, known for his multi-faceted presence in the Indian film industry, has died. He was 73. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Kushan Nandy, to Screen, on Wednesday evening. Pritish Nandy has died at the age of 73.

Pritish Nandy's life

Born in 1951 in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Pritish Nandy had a long and stellar career, where he excelled as a painter, journalist, parliamentarian, media and television personality, animal activist and maker of films, TV and streaming content. He founded Pritish Nandy Communications in 1993 and remained its non-executive chairman and creative mentor till his death. After years of producing TV shows, he moved to film production with Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi in 2001. Over the years, he produced several films like Chameli, Kaante, Raat Gayi Baat Gayi?, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

A noted journalist, he worked with various publications but is best remembered as the managing editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India, transforming it into one of the most respected publications in India. He was elected to Rajya Sabha on a Shiv Sena ticket in 1998 and served as a member of parliament for six years.

Bollywood pays tribute

Several film personalities took to social media on Wednesday to mourn his demise. Actor Anupam Kher took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn his loss. Sharing two pictures of the late filmmaker, he wrote, “Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him.”

Further talking about his equation with the late filmmaker, Anupam Kher added, “Off-late we didn’t meet often. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of Yaaron ka Yaar (friend of friends)! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well.” Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also tweeted his condolences to the family and loved ones.