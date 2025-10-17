‘For his soul’s peace’: Priya Sachdev lauds effort to serve meals to 2 lakh children on Sunjay Kapur's birth anniversary

To mark Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur's, birth anniversary, his automotive component manufacturer company, Sona Comstar, did a meal drive in schools across several cities in India. Over 2 lakh children were fed on October 15. Now Priya Sachdev, widow of the late businessman, has reacted to this warm gesture to serve the memories of Sunjay. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur was a ‘dedicated father’; Priya Sachdev was his ‘soulmate and partner,’ says Kalyani Saha in her tribute) Sunjay Kapur died in London earlier this year in June.(X/Sunjay Kapur)

What Priya Sachdev shared

Priya shared a post on her Instagram stories on Friday and wrote in the caption, “For his soul's peace, may love and kindness continue to nourish lives and his light live on through every child's smile.”

Priya via her Instagram Stories.

The post contained pictures of several schoolchildren eating meals on their school premises. The caption read, "Our heartfelt thanks to Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited for celebrating the birth anniversary of Lt Mr Sunjay Kapur, Chairman Emeritus, @sonacomstar, which was on 15 October 2025, by serving meals to over 2 lakh school children across Delhi, Lucknow and Varanasi through Akshaya Patra. Your generosity will empower children and nourish their aspirations of a brighter future."

Priya's tribute

Meanwhile, Priya had penned a long note for Sunjay earlier too. She added, "You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature. I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring."

In the last few months, the legal battle over Sunjay's will has caught attention. Priya has been dragged to court by actor and his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as their legal guardian, accusing her of forging the will.

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.