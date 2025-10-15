Sunjay Kapur was a ‘dedicated father’; Priya Sachdev was his ‘soulmate and partner,’ says Kalyani Saha in her tribute

Kalyani Saha shared a long note to mark the birth anniversary of her late friend Sunjay Kapur and shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram account. She said that Sunjay planned his life ‘meticulously’ and everybody else’s who he was responsible for, and wished to see him ‘rest in peace’ hinting at the current court battle of his will between Priya and his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. (Also read: Priya Sachdev's counsel hits back at ‘wrong spelling’ cited by Karisma Kapoor’s children: ‘This is wife versus wife’) Sunjay Kapur hugs Priya Sachdev in an unseen pic shared by Kalyani Saha.

What Kalyani wrote about Sunjay

Sharing unseen pics of Sunjay with Priya and the kids, Kalyani wrote in the caption, “For a man who planned his life meticulously and everybody else’s who he was responsible for .. for their entire future .. a man whose long term goals were only to build on the happiness that Priya and he worked so hard to bring about . This beautiful blended family of camaraderie. A rare feat in the world we live in . The biggest example of what Love really looked like . With Priya. His soul mate and partner who truly was the woman behind this very successful man which he became.”

She added, “Sunjay was a husband to Priya setting goals of what it really means to be in a relationship . He was a dedicated father who had worked on a constitution , literally, to make sure the children will always be ok. And it is this very planning in his methodical OCD manner that today I see crumbling as the love is fragmented. Grief brings in confusion . Loss brings in insecurities.”

‘I want my Sunj to rest in peace’

It further read, “But Sunj had worked so hard to make sure that even today nobody can really question that . I want my Sunj to rest in peace . I want him to know (someday soon ) there may have been a hiccup but it’s water under that bridge . He always made ripples .. all his life . But he needs to know this storm needs to pass for the calm to bring back his dearest ones .. together and in harmony . I pray for his soul to rest in peace …. Soon . Last but not the least , thank you for giving Tahira a god brother. @priyaskapur.”

In the last few months, the legal battle over Sunjay's will has caught attention. Priya has been dragged to court by Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as their legal guardian, accusing her of forging the will.

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.