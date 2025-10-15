Priya Sachdev's counsel hits back at ‘wrong spelling’ cited by Karisma Kapoor’s children: ‘This is wife versus wife’

In the ongoing legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have levelled fresh allegations against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev. In a fresh turn, Priya's counsel, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, has countered the claims made and said that there is ‘no valid legal challenge’ to the will of Sunjay Kapur dated March 21, 2025, under which his assets were bequeathed. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor's lawyer hits out at Priya Sachdev, calls her ‘acute gambler': But not at the cost of two children) Sunjay Kapur was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev in 2017.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard detailed submissions from Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, as per news agency PTI. Nayar stated that there is ‘no challenge’ to the will of Sunjay. More so, the suit was filed on September 9 without any reference to the will, and the document was officially shared with the plaintiffs on September 15.

Main points made during the hearing

Nayar said, "I ask myself in which proceeding are we putting the Will to issue? This is not a probate proceeding. You have not challenged the execution or validity of the Will in the pleadings. There is no declaration sought for cancelling it."

He added, “I am told that there are four additional grounds to invalidate a will -- wrong spelling, wrong address, writing testatrix instead of testator, and the closeness of witnesses. In my 45 years of experience, I have never seen a Will invalidated for spelling errors. Forgery has to be complete no mistakes would be left. And this lady (Priya Kapur) is not a housewife; she is an investment banker. Would she spell her son's name wrong?”

He also went on to remark, “A will is not judged by whose custody it remained in or when it surfaced, but by whether it bears genuine signatures and proper attestation… This is wife versus wife - obviously, the current wife would be preferred, not the estranged one. The execution of the will and the course of disclosure have been detailed. There is no basis for assuming a different narrative.”

More details

Kiaan and Samara, Sunjay and Karisma's kids, have sued Priya in the Delhi High Court for allegedly forging their father's will and excluding them from his estate. Meanwhile, Priya later moved court that she be allowed to disclose her late husband's assets to the court in a sealed cover, and not publicly.

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. His cause of death was later revealed to be a heart attack. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.