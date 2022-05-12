Priyamani on Maidaan: We faced a lot of difficulties because of Covid

Priyamani is glad that after waiting for a long time due to the Covid pandemic, her Hindi film Maidaan with Ajay Devgn will finally get a theatrical release. Even as cases start to rise again, the industry is going in full force.

“We finished the shooting sometime back, the entire film is finished, but it had to be shifted. The makers also had to face a lot of difficulties because of Covid, they couldn’t get the crew and the actors to fly down. We followed all protocols…and now looking forward to release it. It is going to be a different film. It’s a different take even for Amit Sharma who has directed a film like this and added another feather to his cap,” says the 37-year-old.

What the actor understood then is that it wasn’t just her but the entire world around her which the pandemic had affected. “It has affected not my work, but everybody else’s. We never expected a thing like Covid to come and hurt us badly. It definitely took a toll on the industry in a lot of ways. Not only actors, but producers, distributors. A lot of money was spent for projects not released on time, so it was a major shift for producers and distributors,” quips Priyamani.

But with the constant delays in her releases, the uncertainty must have got to the actor? She agrees and says, “As actors, you also want our film to release, you give it your blood, sweat and tears, it should do well. All of a sudden, if it doesn’t do well, you do feel bad what is this happening. You do not let it bitter you. Initially you are upset, but be patient, this is not permanent, the situation. Probably on OTT the comfort is there, you are not affecting other people. But a theatrical experience is theatrical experience.”