Priyanka Chopra admits restarting life in Hollywood at 30 was 'terrifying', says she 'chose to blow up' Bollywood career

She may be one of the few Indian stars who are popular globally today with a substantial body of work in Hollywood, but the road was not easy for Priyanka Chopra. The actor chose to walk away from Indian cinema at her peak, when she was a hugely successful and well-established movie star back home. In a new interview, the actor spoke about the decision and how tough it was initially for her in the West. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on starting in Hollywood in her 30s Speaking to Variety, Priyanka recalled the time she made her debut in the West, initially as a singer. “To restart your career in your 30s is terrifying. I was secure. I was doing well financially. I was established. And I chose to blow it up,” she said. Priyanka moved to the US around 2015, right after the release and success of films like Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Dil Dhadakne Do. She was among the highest-paid Indian actresses at the time.

Priyanka said she faced stereotypes and notions when she began her foray in the West. “People would be like, ‘Oh, you speak English well.’ There was a preconceived notion of me whenever I went in for a meeting before I walked into the room,” recalled Priyanka. However, the actor said she did not want to give in to novelty casting, and instead wanted to be part of ‘borderless entertainment,’ where she could ‘cross-pollinate with actors from different countries.’

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood career Priyanka made her acting debut in the West as the lead in the TV show Quantico before supporting roles in big films like Baywatch and The Matrix 4. Over the years, she has come to lead big Hollywood projects such as Citadel, Heads of State, and The Bluff, her upcoming pirate adventure film with Karl Urban. Priyanka is also making her Indian cinema comeback in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.