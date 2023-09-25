Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get Bollywood's blessings. See Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt's wishes

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's royal wedding in Udaipur was mostly a private affair with the couple's close family members, few AAP politicians and some sportspersons in attendance. Those who couldn't attend the wedding congratulated the newlyweds on social media. As Parineeti shared the pictures of her and Raghav as bride and groom, many of her industry colleagues wished her in the comments section of the post. Also read: Parineeti Chopra walks down the aisle in statement bridal veil with Raghav Chadha's name on it; see wedding look pics

Reactions to Parineeti Chopra's post

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur on Sunday.

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra couldn't be a part of the wedding but was among the first ones to react to Parineeti's post. Sharing a heart, fire, star-eyes and crying face emoji, Priyanka wrote, “my blessings always.” She had earlier flown for the couple's engagement in Delhi.

Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote, “Love you guysssss!! You guys look insanely beautiful!” Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta wrote “Congratulations” in reaction to the post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a wedding picture of Parineeti and Raghav and wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple. May you always find peace and happiness in one another.”

Varun Dhawan commented, “Congratulations dear one,” with several heart emojis. Malaika Arora wrote, “Congratulations mr and mrs …. Loads of love.”

Anupam Kher, who worked with Parineeti in Uunchaai, wrote, “Congratulations! Love and prayers always.” Neha Dhupia said, “Congratulations you two … here’s to the best and the best lives together,” along with an infinity sign and heart emoji. Singer Harshdeep Kaur also wrote, “Blessed!!! Congratulations Pari & Raghav.”

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and others wish couple

Many also took to their Instagram Stories to wish the couple. Alia Bhatt wrote along with their wedding picture on her Instagram Stories, “Congratulations dearest of all ones…wishing you both a wholesome ride ahead. Welcome to the club.” Katrina Kaif also wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Many congratulations and wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.” Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 Wishing you the best always. Love, Saif and Kareena.” Sharing their wedding picture, Sonam Kapoor wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 May you have the happiest union!”

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor wish Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti's Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani also wished her. Karan Johar also blessed the couple, saying, “Only love and blessings for you @parineetichopra and huge congratulations to you @raghavchadha88 how gorgeous you both look.”

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Raghav Chadha's tweet.

Kangana Ranaut wished the couple in reaction to Raghav Chadha's tweet. She wrote, “Congratulations,” along with a smiley with three hearts emoji.

