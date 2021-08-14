Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other at London restaurant, watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA at a London restaurant left their fans gushing. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunited in London recently.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in London recently. A new paparazzi video showed them at a restaurant, along with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Shared on an Instagram fan page, the video showed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulging in varying degrees of PDA, ‘like nobody else was there’, according to one fan. She gave him a peck on the cheek, stroked his cheek, and nuzzled in his shoulders, much to the delight of their fans, who left comments on the post.

“Awww so cute. The kissing and hand holding at the end of this video is everything,” a fan commented. “What an adorable violation of privacy,” another person joked.

Priyanka has been stationed in the UK for the better part of the year, filming back-to-back projects Text for You and her Amazon Prime series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. Nick is preparing to embark on a tour with his band, the Jonas Brothers. 

Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's stylish week in London: Selfies with fans, restaurant-hopping with Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka celebrated her reunion with Nick with a couple of Instagram posts. “He's home,” she captioned a photo of them hugging. In an interview with Vogue, she said that they have to ‘accommodate’ their busy schedules to keep the relationship going. "We both are extremely hardworking people, we both love our jobs, we are extremely big workaholics but at the same, we know that we have to prioritise each other as well. As you have seen, we keep flying across the world, even if it's for a day just to meet each other. We do that, while also prioritising our jobs. I think both of us understand that about each other," she said.

