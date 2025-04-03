Priyanka Chopra back in the US after India trip, gets a warm welcome from daughter Malti Marie

Following her recent trip to India, Priyanka Chopra has returned home to a loving welcome from her daughter, Malti Marie. The actor took to social media to share a photo of their heartwarming reunion. Also read: Priyanka Chopra adds luxury to simple all-black airport outfit with diamond and gold jewels. Watch Recently, Priyanka was in Rajasthan as part of a project of BVLGARI.

Malti Marie gives Priyanka Chopra a warm welcome

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a sweet snapshot of her reunion with daughter Malti at her place in the US, captioning it simply as "Home” accompanied with a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

The heartwarming photo captures the mother-daughter duo smiling and gazing at each other with love, with Priyanka dressed in an elegant all-black ensemble and Malti looking sweet in a floral dress. Priyanka, who is married to pop star Nick Jonas, seems to be cuddling Malti in the picture.

Priyanka's Insta Story.

Priyanka Chopra gets busy in Jaipur

Recently, Priyanka was in Jaipur, and she used her Instagram handle to share pictures and videos as she travelled around the city. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared glimpses from her trip. Priyanka was in Rajasthan as part of a project of BVLGARI. She took a ride around Jaipur in her car. Posting a picture of Hawa Mahal, she wrote, "So beautiful”. The actor remembered Maharani Gayatri Devi as she read a book. Sharing a picture of it, she wrote, "Still so obsessed with her. Had a good fortune of meeting her almost 25 years ago."

Priyanka Chopra indulged in the rich flavours of Rajasthan, as evident from a photo she shared of a traditional Rajasthani thali. The spread featured an assortment of dishes, accompanied by two chapattis and a beverage. In another post, the actor shared a makeup-free selfie, posing graciously in front of a regal portrait of Maharani Gayatri Devi.

About Priyanka's new projects

She will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. She shot for the project last month in India. Priyanka will also star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also get to see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The web series, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".