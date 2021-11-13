Priyanka Chopra blows a kiss, reveals favourite thing about being Indian. Watch video from Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash

A new video from Lilly Singh’s Diwali party in Los Angeles has surfaced online. The clip shows her, Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and other guests revealing what they like the most about their Indian heritage.

When the camera panned towards her, Priyanka blew a kiss and giggled before giving an answer. “I like the fact that I can eat as much mircha (chilli) as I want,” she laughed. Lilly, at first, pointed towards her maang tika and said, “Oh, my tika!” She then added, “The resilience of my immigrant parents.” Mindy said, “My favourite thing about being Indian is that it is so many things at once.”

On Diwali, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas performed a puja at their home in Los Angeles. They later hosted a party as well. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the celebrations and wrote, “Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.”

“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali,” she added.

Lilly hosted her first-ever Diwali party this year, which was themed ‘Love and Light’. She posted a series of pictures of all of them dancing and having a gala time. “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing,” she wrote in her caption.