Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom Denise dance their hearts out as they celebrate birthdays together

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas share their birthdays. The two celebrated it together this year, and had a blast. Priyanka shared separate birthday posts for the two of them on Instagram and also posted a video, which showed both of them dancing together. She also thanked Nick Jonas for hosting their birthday bash while she was away for work. Siddharth Chopra and Denise Jonas celebrated their birthday together on Wednesday.

Siddharth Chopra, Denise Jonas share their birthdays

Sharing a video of Siddharth and Denise, Priyanka wrote on Instagram Stories, “And that's how it's done. Thank you @nickjonas for always making every celebration so incredible. Miss you all.”

Denise is in a black dress, while Siddharth is in a black shirt and matching pants. They are seen dancing their hearts out, while trying to do some salsa together.

Priyanka had wished her mother-in-law with a sweet post on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of her and wrote, "Happiest birthday @mamadjonas. We love you and celebrate you everyday!" The actor shared a picture of Siddharth sitting with Malti on his lap and wrote, “Happiest birthday Sid @siddharthchopra89. Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you Gooch.”

Siddharth Chopra and Denise Jonas during their birthday celebration.

Priyanka Chopra's post for Denise Jonas and Siddharth Chopra.

Nick Jonas also wished the two of them on Instagram Stories. He shared a happy picture of them from their birthday celebration and wrote, "Happiest birthdays to these two birthday twins. Love celebrating you."

Why Priyanka Chopra couldn't attend

Priyanka is currently filming for her next Hollywood film Heads of State. It also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller and is being filmed in London. She had recently taken a short break around the weekend for some family time.

Priyanka was recently seen in the first season of Citadel which has now been renewed for second and third season. She had also signed to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa but several reports suggest she has now quit the project.

