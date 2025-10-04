Priyanka Chopra can't stop giggling as Nick Jonas resumes his duty of untying her hair: ‘Thank you again and always'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been having a hectic time flying across continents and attending events. The actor, who had been in India for a few days, returned to New York to attend an event hosted by NGO Pratham USA. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a post, giving a glimpse of her day. Priyanka Chopra shared a video as Nick Jonas helped her with her hair.

Priyanka Chopra attends a US event with Nick Jonas

The first photo showed Priyanka lying on a couch after returning from the event. Several toys were kept behind her, including an idol of Lord Ganesha. She also shared a photo of herself as she posed for the camera. Priyanka posed with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, her manager Anjula Acharia and others in another picture. For the event, Priyanka wore a blue outfit. Nick opted for a white shirt, black coat and pants.

Nick gets busy with his job of untying Priyanka's hair

In a clip, Priyanka is seen sitting as Nick stands behind her, untying her hair. She laughs, giggles, and flashes the thumbs-up sign while Nick is busy taking out clips and rubber bands from her hair. In the clip, Priyanka says, "We are back." Priyanka shares a picture with her hair untied, showing that Nick has managed to help her. She geo-tags the location as New York.

Priyanka pens a note, thanks Nick

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "That’s how you feel after meeting the most incredible people doing God's work at @prathamusa. At Peace. There are too many people to shout out from tonight’s special gala, but I just wanted to say to Rukmini Banerji, ma’am (CEO PEF), you and your team are a true inspiration."

"In a world that tests us every day, people who have faith in humanity and relentless hope that we can do better are such an inspiration. Thank you for the much-needed dose of hope. Here’s to doing better. Everyday. (red heart and folded hands emojis). PS: thank you, husband.. again and always. @nickjonas," concluded her post.

Fans are in awe of Priyanka

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You and Nick are such royalty! So beautiful, Priyanka." A comment read, "That Ganesha toy in the background. Desi girl for a reason." A person wrote, "Every era gets one woman who bends reality. Ours got you." "Always natural beauty, Priyanka Chopra," said an Instagram user. "Some people pose. You command," said another fan.

About Priyanka's family, her career

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti, through surrogacy in January 2022.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.