Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Christmas decor at home with her, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas' stockings on display

Christmas is around the corner Priyanka Chopra has already switched the festive mode on at her Los Angeles home. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Miss World and actor shared a glimpse of her home decor for Christmas. The picture shows customised Christmas stockings hanging over a fireplace with names of Priyanka's family members embroidered on each of them. Also read: Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in red as she enjoys anniversary dinner with Nick Jonas in New York. Watch

Sharing the picture, Priyanka simply wrote “Grateful” in the caption. The three stockings on the right show Priyanka, husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' names on them while the three on the left have Nick's parents Kevin Senior and Denise Jonas and Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra's names on them. A television is also seen placed over the fireplace which also has a string of X-mas decor at the base.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her Christmas decor.

Priyanka and Nick recently also celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple had tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace for which all from Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his then girlfriend and now ex-wife Sophie Turner had flown down to India to take part in the celebration.

Priyanka's films and shows

Priyanka has been busy since quite a few months as she made it a point to attend almost all of Nick's concerts across several cities. She also starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and the Hollywood film, Love Again. She was seen in an action-packed role in Citadel which will be renewed for second and third seasons as well. Love Again starred Priyanka alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and also Nick Jonas in a cameo.

Priyanka was also stationed in the UK for many weeks when she was shooting for the film Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. A new update on the making of the film is awaited.

