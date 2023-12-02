close_game
Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in red as she enjoys anniversary dinner with Nick Jonas in New York. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 02, 2023 09:35 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed five years of marriage on December 1. They are currently in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their wedding anniversary with some quality time together. The couple who is currently in New York City (NYC), was snapped out and about for a dinner date. Several photos and videos of them are doing rounds on social media. Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pack PDA on 5th wedding anniversary, hold hands and step out on date in NYC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at an eatery in New York City. (Pic: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at an eatery in New York City. (Pic: Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick in NYC

Priyanka Chopra slipped into a red bodycon dress and paired it with a black long coat for the special occasion. She finished off her date night look with black stilettos and a red handbag. On the other hand, Nick stepped out wearing blue pants with a white shirt, beige sweater and a blue blazer.

Nick and Priyanka walked hand-in-hand as they exited the eatery together. In photos, Nick was seen helping Priyanka get into their vehicle. He turned protective of his wife as paparazzi surrounded them.

Fans wish Priyanka, Nick on 5th anniversary

Sharing a video from the night, a fan page wrote on Instagram, “Priyanka and Nick yesterday night.” Responding to it, a fan commented, “You both make your fans so very happy! May you have a memorable anniversary Pri and Nick.” Another said, “Awwww, they’re so beautiful."

Priyanka and Nick are currently in NYC and reportedly with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick was previously photographed in the city with his brother, singer Joe Jonas. The family continues to make appearances in the city as they make most of their time away from their home in LA.

Work and more

Priyanka was recently seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. She also starred in the Hollywood rom-com, Love Again, co-starring with Sam Heughan. The film also had Celine Dion and a special cameo appearance by Nick Jonas.

The actor will be next seen in her upcoming Heads Of State. It features her with John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides this, she is also slated to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback, Jee Le Zaraa.

Sources previously told Hindustan Times that Priyanka Chopra is no longer a part of the film as she didn't like the script and called it a ‘creative difference.’ On the other hand, Farhan in an interview, asserted that the delay is due to problems with Priyanka's dates. So far no new update has been shared by the makers.

