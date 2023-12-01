close_game
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pack PDA on 5th wedding anniversary, hold hands and step out on date in NYC

Dec 01, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed 5 years of their marriage. They are celebrating the occasion in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their wedding anniversary on Friday. Ahead of their anniversary (as per US time), the couple was out and about on what seems to look like a date. The two are currently in New York City. Also read: Priyanka Chopra takes Malti out in LA, daughter's cute expressions and 'daddy's mini' hoodie steal the show

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their wedding anniversary on December 1.

Priyanka and Nick in NYC

Several photos of Priyanka And Nick from their outing have surfaced online. As mercury dropped in the city, Priyanka stepped out in a knit dress, topped with a warm and long coat. She paired it with a woollen cap, tinted sunglasses and black boots for a casual but chic look. Nick opted for an off-duty look in a jacket, beige pants and a blue cap.

Pictures showed them walking on the streets of the city together. They held hands as they made their way to their destination. In a few photos, they also appeared to be busy talking with each other.

Fans to Priyanka and Nick

Reacting to their pictures, a fan wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post, “They both look so good.” “Faves together,” added another one. Someone else also commented, “Love when she dresses in relaxing clothing, still looks beautiful.”

Priyanka and Nick reached NYC ahead of their wedding anniversary and were joined by their family. Nick was snapped with his brother, singer Joe Jonas in the city on Thursday. On the other hand, Priyanka was also enjoying her time in LA with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. It included a White wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony attended by their family and friends. The couple lives in LA.

Priyanka and Nick had their first child, a daughter they named Malti Marie, to honour their mothers, Dr Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas. The couple had their daughter in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick did not bring their baby girl home until May 2022 as she was born weeks early and had to spend her first 100-plus days in the NICU.

