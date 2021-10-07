Priyanka Chopra compares herself to ‘street dog’, says ‘you’ll never see' her post this on social media

Actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about whether she has drawn some lines as to what she will and will not share on social media. Priyanka said that she is a very guarded person, and that while she is open to sharing pictures of herself, her husband Nick Jonas, and her family online, there are some things that her fans ‘will never see’.

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the first episode of the Victoria's Secret Voices podcast, hosted by Amanda de Cadene, where she spoke about the toxic and ‘unsafe’ nature of the internet and she has trained herself to appear in control, even when she isn't really.

She said, “I'm very private; my family, my home, my feelings, I keep them closely guarded.” Asked how she decides what she wants to ‘keep private’, Priyanka said, “I don't have kids yet, so I don't know what to feel about that. It's something that I'd like to think about sooner than later. I think with me, I don't like digging too deep. I'll maybe show an image of me and my husband, or me and my mom and my brother, but you'll never see what actually happens within the sacred, safe space of my home.”

Priyanka continued, “It's a little bit ornamental, I feel, what I share, and unless I'm having a moment where I feel vulnerable, talk about my feelings in a caption or something. I've to build a very hard exterior. I started in this business when I was 17, predominantly in a patriarchal industry, and you kind of had to toughen up and pull up your boots to just survive. And you're not allowed to feel anything. I built myself to be a survivor, to be a street dog, who's going to be like, ‘I’m going to do whatever I need and do it with grace and dignity'.”

Priyanka said that now that she's in comfortable place in her life ‘as a woman’, she doesn't know how to undo this. After being crowned Miss World and forging a successful career in Bollywood, Priyanka moved to Hollywood and started afresh there. She is currently filming for the Amazon series Citadel, and will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections.