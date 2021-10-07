Nick Jonas goes ‘damn girl' as Priyanka Chopra shares swimsuit pics from day off in Spain. See here

Priyanka Chopra has shared photos from her recent break on a yacht in Valencia, Spain. She hung out with her mother Madhu Chopra and colleagues from her upcoming show Citadel.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “A perfect day off. #AboutYesterday." The photo album began with a picture of Priyanka posing on the yacht in a yellow swimsuit, wearing a white hat. The second picture showed her smiling wide as she swam in the Balearic Sea. More photos showed her holding her mother's hand, kissing her pet dog Diana, posing in a red bikini, and hanging out with actor Osy Ikhile and costume designer Sara Sensoy.

Commenting on the post was Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas. He wrote, “Damn girl.” Her friend Jessica Mulroney wrote, “Gorgeous yellow suit.” The post has received 1.5 million likes so far. In another post, Priyanka tried out some water-skiing. “Water baby,” she called herself.

Priyanka is in Valencia for Citadel shoot. The series is executive-produced by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones. The show will be a spy-action series. She recently shared a picture from the shoot on Instagram and wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her.”

Priyanka's last two releases were The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Her upcoming projects also include a special appearance in Matrix 4: Resurrections and romantic comedy Text For You. She also announced her comeback Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka and Nick have also joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits, currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Chicken and Biscuits, a family comedy, was written by Black playwright Lyons and stars a largely Black cast, directed by Zhailon Levingston, who at 27 has become the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Currently, in previews, the play will officially open at Circle in the Square on October 10 and will run through till January 2.