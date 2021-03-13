Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas for Spaceman: 'I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has congratulated singer husband Nick Jonas in a new Instagram post, for his latest music album, Spaceman, that released on Friday. She also acknowledged his love for her, and thanked him for the same.

Sharing pictures from the video launch, she wrote Saturday morning, "Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world. #Spaceman." She also shared a few pictures of herself from the video, late Friday.

Ahead of the album launch, Nick held a live chat on Thursday and revealed how his love for his actor-wife inspired the album. "She is the inspiration to the album and the inspiration to everything in my life," he said as she came over, waved to the viewers and gave Nick a surprise kiss.

Nick announced the release of his new album by sharing photos from 2020. He shared pictures of Priyanka and their dogs. "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," he said.

"I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all," he added.

Priyanka also features in the new music video, and is seen as a picture on a screen and also as a hologram that Nick watches when he feels alone and misses her. Previously, Priyanka has featured in two Jonas Brothers videos--What A Man Gotta Do and Sucker.