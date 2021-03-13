Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas for Spaceman: 'I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love'
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas for Spaceman: 'I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love'

Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband and singer Nick Jonas on the album launch of Spaceman. She also thanked him for his love for her. Nick had previously said that his actor-wife had inspired the album.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has congratulated singer husband Nick Jonas in a new Instagram post, for his latest music album, Spaceman, that released on Friday. She also acknowledged his love for her, and thanked him for the same.

Sharing pictures from the video launch, she wrote Saturday morning, "Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world. #Spaceman." She also shared a few pictures of herself from the video, late Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen pic

Khushi laughs while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Ahead of the album launch, Nick held a live chat on Thursday and revealed how his love for his actor-wife inspired the album. "She is the inspiration to the album and the inspiration to everything in my life," he said as she came over, waved to the viewers and gave Nick a surprise kiss.

Nick announced the release of his new album by sharing photos from 2020. He shared pictures of Priyanka and their dogs. "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," he said.

"I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all," he added.

Also read: Khushi laughs while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed

Priyanka also features in the new music video, and is seen as a picture on a screen and also as a hologram that Nick watches when he feels alone and misses her. Previously, Priyanka has featured in two Jonas Brothers videos--What A Man Gotta Do and Sucker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas on priyanka chopra nick jonas share video priyanka chopra-nick jonas

Related Stories

tv

Ridhi Dogra on TV content: 'None of the experimental, progressive shows work, why will the makers repeat them?'

UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:49 AM IST
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor bursts out laughing while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend, Aaliyah Kashyap shares fun video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:12 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP