Priyanka Chopra decks up Malti in bindi and bangles, see her playing with toy Ganpati on Ganesh Chaturthi

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti's toy Ganesha which she carries wherever she goes. The actor wished her fans on Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday by sharing pictures from her own Ganpati at home as well as the one that Malti plays with. Priyanka lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and Malti. Also read: No other country can boast of it: Lara Dutta on her, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza winning 3 international titles in 2000

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Priyanka's home

Priyanka Chopra's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Malti at home.

Sharing the super adorable pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "A girl and her Ganpati (heart eyes emoji) Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi." The first picture shows Malti dressed in a white frock, bangles and even a bindi for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She is seen playing with a stuffed toy Ganesha. It is followed by more pictures of Malti and the toy. A picture also shows the toy Ganesha placed besides a Ganpati idol at Priyanka's home. The last picture shows Priyanka in a dark pink kurta and cream pants, giving Malti a hug as they sit near the Ganpati idol during the celebrations.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, “She has grown so much and beautiful just like mama and papa.” Many reacted to them, saying “So cute”. One more wrote, “Awww that’s precious”. “Look at that sweet face,” wrote a fan. Many also called Malti and Priyanka “beautiful”. A fan also wrote, “So much proud of you ma’am that you’re raising your baby girl with all the Indian rituals she’s so little cute. princess. I wish one she’ll role the world like her mom. Ganapati bappa morya.”

What's keeping Priyanka busy these days

Priyanka is currently devoting her time to Nick Jonas' concerts as the singer-actor has been performing in various cities as part of The Jonas Brothers group. She was shooting for the film Heads of State in London some weeks ago.

This weekend, she celebrated Nick's birthday with an intimate party. Wishing him on Instagram with pictures from the birthday celebration, she wrote, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas.”

