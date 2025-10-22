Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali celebrations in NYC: Painting diyas with Malti, performing Lakshmi puja with Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with family and friends by their side in New York. And it was an intimate yet glamorous affair with Piryanka stealing moments to paint diyas with daughter Malti Marie before joining Nick and Malti for Lakshmi puja in the evening. This year, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali in New York.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali in New York

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share snapshots of Diwali celebration, revealing celebrating Diwali with Malti’s friend was special.

“A little bit of this and so much of that (smiling face with hearts emoji). This Diwali was full of heart and love,” Priyanka wrote with the images.

The actor added, “Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness,” added the actor while sharing a carousel of moments spent with family during the Diwali celebrations.

The carousel post starts with a picture-perfect moment featuring Priyanka, looking radiant in a red outfit, lovingly embraced by Nick, who looked dapper in a classic white ethnic ensemble.

The second image is a family picture with Priyanka and Nick posing with Malti, who is seen in a white frock. The photo carousel captures several candid moments of the couple enjoying some joy-filled time with their loved ones, including Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra and Malti looking into her small purse while enjoying her party.

The carousel also features heartwarming glimpses of Malti painting diyas with her mom, Priyanka, before joining her parents for the Lakshmi puja. The sweetest detail? Malti brought her own toy idols to the puja, adding an adorable touch to the family’s festive ritual. The carousel wraps up with a mirror selfie of Priyanka, standing on a staircase, while Nick can be seen walking up behind her.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a photo of Malti as she hosted a Diwali party at her home in the US. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Priyanka also gave a glimpse of Malti's cute tattoo.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel. Back home in India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial was released on Prime Video.