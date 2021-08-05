Priyanka Chopra enjoys cold drinks and hot weather at picnic with cousin in London. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra is living the good life in London, where she has been stationed since last year. On Thursday, she shared a picture from a picnic in the park with her cousin Divya Jyoti.

Priyanka wore a white shirt and white pair of pants. They laid down some blankets on the ground and sipped on cool drinks. Priyanka even showed her customised tumbler to the camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Hot Summer… cold sips." She tagged Divya in her post.

On Tuesday, Priyanka had also shared a picture with her husband Nick Jonas, letting her fans know that he had come to meet her in London. However, he was not a part of the picnic date. Sharing a picture of the two of them cuddling, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "He’s home."

While Priyanka has been in London since late last year, Nick has been in Los Angeles, shooting for his reality show or other projects. Priyanka first shot for her romantic comedy Text For You in London, which also stars Sam Hueghan and Celine Dion. She then promoted her movies The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes from London as well. She also launched her autobiography, Unfinished, from there.

She has been shooting for her Amazon Prime series Citadel lately with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones. The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The spy series will have multiple sister-series, shot in different countries. While Priyanka and Richard headline the 'mothership' version, another series, directed by Raj and DK in India, is also in the works.

Priyanka recently made a visit to the US to meet Nick and also check out her newly opened restaurant Sona in New York. She also visited a supermarket to check out her haircare range on the shelves.