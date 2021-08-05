Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'

Sara Ali Khan has made a rare comment on her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce. The actor said that Amrita and Saif weren't happy together and the best decision at the point was to part ways.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married in 1991 and are parents to two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple parted ways in 2004. Saif then married Kareena Kapoor in 2012, with whom he has two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sara opened up about her parents' separation in an appearance on Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars, Season 3. Sara said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time. "

"They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason," she added.

Sara shares a good relationship with Kareena as well. The actor often visits Kareena and Saif at their home. She also recently celebrated Eid with the family and shared a picture featuring her half-brothers Taimur and Jeh, who sat in her lap, along with Saif and Ibrahim. Sara also appeared on Kareena's radio show What Women Want last year.