Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose with Mona Singh in unseen BTS pics from Laal Singh Chaddha, see here

Mona Singh has shared pictures with former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor took to Instagram and posted a video montage on Thursday. Along with the video, she announced that she has wrapped her schedule for the film. The team had been shooting in Ladakh, and now in Srinagar.

In the pictures, Mona Singh posed with Kiran Rao before she joined Aamir Khan, director Advait Chandan and the other members of the crew. The team celebrated the wrap with a cake and posed for numerous photos. Sharing the video, Mona wrote, "And it's a wrap on Laal Singh Chaddha for me, goodbyes aren't easy specially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank you team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love."

Kiran, who is on the production team of the film, has been working with Aamir on the film. Their son Azad Rao Khan also accompanied his parents. The former couple announced their separation mid-way through the schedule.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Mona and Aamir's second film together, after 3 Idiots. The upcoming film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mona had played Kareena's older sister in 3 Idiots.

However, in an interview with Zoom, Mona said that she and Kareena don't share scenes in Laal Singh Chaddha. "We didn’t have any scenes together and honestly I don’t want to give away what I have done in the movie. I can’t talk about it much right now. But yes, we did spend time together, we chilled together and we talked..." she said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has written the script. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.