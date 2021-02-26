Priyanka Chopra enjoys sunkissed morning with pet dog Diana in London, see photo

Priyanka Chopra may be in London, away from her husband Nick Jonas, but she has her pet dog Diana for company. The two are having some fun in the sun; the actor took to Instagram stories to share a stunning photo of them enjoying the warm sunshine.

“When the sun finds us. @diariesofdiana,” Priyanka captioned the picture. She was seen smiling blissfully, while Diana seemed happy, too.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Currently, Priyanka is shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel, in which she stars alongside Richard Madden. The show is executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

Earlier this month, Priyanka turned author with a memoir titled Unfinished. Within days of its release, the book featured in the New York Times’ best-sellers list. It chronicles her journey, from her childhood, facing racist bullying in an American high school to winning the Miss India and Miss World pageants and becoming a successful Bollywood and Hollywood star.

In an Instagram live, Priyanka said that it was not easy for her to bare her soul in the book. “It was so hard for me to be open and vulnerable, for sure, because I have spent such a long time trying to be a really tough person, especially in the entertainment business. As a girl, you are always trying to be stronger, and it was really difficult to open up to whoever ends up reading the book about what my real feelings were,” she said, adding that she is glad she did it because it was ‘healing’.

Priyanka utilised the Covid-19 lockdown to finish writing Unfinished. “I started writing it about two years ago and did not have time to finish it because I was travelling so much that I never ended up really writing. When quarantine happened, and I was at home, I just started thinking about my life, and this is basically my quarantine book,” she said in her live session.