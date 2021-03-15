Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination. Watch here

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are elated after their film, The White Tiger, was nominated for an Academy Award on Monday. The film scored a best adapted screenplay nomination for writer-director Ramin Bahrani. Incidentally, the nominations were announced by Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and she couldn't help but express her joy while announcing the nominees. "Yay!" she said.

The actor took to social media and wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud," and added a heart emoji.

Rajkummar wrote in an Instagram post, "We are nominated for the #OSCARS Congratulations #RaminBahrani and team #TheWhiteTiger." The other nominees in the category are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, and The Father.

The White Tiger released on Netflix earlier this year. It's based on the Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The novel was dedicated to Ramin, who was friends with Aravind in college.

While Priyanka and Rajkummar appear in supporting roles in the film, Adarsh Gourav plays the lead, Balram Halwai. The film tells the story of Balram, as he goes from being a downtrodden driver for the urban elite, to a successful entrepreneur -- but only after making violent choices.

Adarsh scored a surprise nomination at the BAFTA awards, which were announced earlier this month. “It feels strange reading my name next to people who have been my inspiration especially Anthony Hopkins, and Daniel Day Lewis, Joe Pesci, Philip Seymour Hoffman have been my favourite actors. Even being in the long list for BAFTA was a win for me, now anything else is a bonus. Awards are great, it feels nice momentarily but they are as good as the opportunities they create. I hope the nomination translates into some kind of film opportunity, that’s what matters. I want to have a good body of work and work with some solid people who say something unique,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.