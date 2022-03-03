Priyanka Chopra gorges on desi breakfast in Los Angeles, says it ‘took me back to Mumbai’

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of her light snack which reminded the actor of her Mumbai home. The actor currently lives with husband Nick Jonas and their child in Los Angeles. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of her meal and mentioned how it took her back to her home country. She seems to have ordered the food from an Indian restaurant. Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate first Maha Shivratri after becoming parents, share pics from Los Angeles home

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Poha in LA that took me back to Mumbai," along with fold and heart icons.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her meal on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka is very fond of Indian food, specially pickles and curries. She also has her own restaurant named Sona in New York.

She had launched her restaurant last year and called it “the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.” Elaborating about the place, she had said, “From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”

Priyanka stays rooted in India and her culture. She recently conducted a puja at her Los Angeles home on Mahashivratri. In the pictures shared on her Instagram Stories, the actor and her husband were seen sitting in front of a Lord Shiva statue at their small temple.

Priyanka was last seen in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections. The film also had Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith among the cast.

She has now wrapped up shooting for her debut web series, Citadel and the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan. The actor has recently signed Kevin Sullivan's action film Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

