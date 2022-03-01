Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate first Maha Shivratri after becoming parents, share pics from Los Angeles home

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas on Tuesday celebrated their first Maha Shivratri after becoming parents. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared pictures as they performed pooja at their home in Los Angeles. In the new photo, Priyanka is seen sitting on the floor next to Nick Jonas in front of an idol of Lord Shiva. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her Sunday outing with Nick Jonas, fan asks why he’s blurred in the photos)

In the picture, Priyanka wore a pink outfit as she covered her hair with a dupatta. Nick opted for an off white ethnic wear. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote in Hindi, "Maha Shivratri ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Best wishes on Maha Shivratri)."

Priyanka also added, "Har har Mahadev! Happy "Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating. Om Namah Shivay." She also tagged Nick in her post.

In another post, she gave a closer glimpse of her outfit as she made an 'okay' sign with her fingers. She added a red heart emoji and also tagged Tamanna Dutt and Pooja Rajpal Jaggi.

Priyanka Chopra shared photos.

Priyanka and Nick recently became parents via surrogacy and had shared an Instagram post on January 22 this year. Announcing the news, Priyanka and Nick had written on their respective Instagram feed, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." The couple tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a while.

Last month, Priyanka had treated her fans to a series of photos, documenting glimpses of her busy life. The photos showed the actor sporting a T-shirt which had 'ISRO' written on it. Nick too featured in the photos. She had also shared a selfie sporting a yellow shirt. Another picture showed a bunch of teddy bears and an idol of Lord Krishna. Priyanka finished the photo series with a picture of her dogs, Diana and Panda.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, Citadel and the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan.

She will also feature with Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's action film Ending Things. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

