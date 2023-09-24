Priyanka Chopra hails Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it 'step in right direction': Crucial is its swift implementation

Actor Priyanka Chopra has hailed the Women’s Reservation Bill that was passed in Parliament recently stating that it is “a step in the right direction”. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Priyanka shared a screenshot of an article. The headline read, "Women's reservation bill gets Parliament seal." (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill visit the new Parliament; praise Women's Reservation Bill)

Priyanka praises Women’s Reservation Bill

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram about the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Sharing it Priyanka wrote, "Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone (National Flag emoji)." She also wrote, "The passing of the women's reservation bill- 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!"

Kirti Kulhari, Harnaaz Sandhu had too hailed the Bill

Earlier, actor Kirti Kulhari praised the Women’s Reservation Bill that was passed in Parliament on Thursday calling it “an extraordinary thing that happened in our country”. Talking to reporters, Kirti had said, “It's a historic moment for the entire nation...In the coming years, the new generation will get an environment that has gender equality. I would say it's an extraordinary thing that happened in our country. I'm thankful to Anurag Thakur (Union Minister) for inviting us here and making us a part of it."

Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt also shared her views on the bill. Hrishitaa had said, “It's a matter of pride for every woman...I'm proud to be an Indian woman. If there would be 33 per cent of women in India (in leadership positions) then we're going forward globally."

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu had also shared her views on the bill, "I think women belong to all those places where decisions are being made...It's a great decision. It's a testimony to India's commitment to women-led development. I'm happy that I got to experience being here in the new Parliament building."

About Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with all 215 members voting in its favour. The Lok Sabha scripted history on Wednesday as it passed the Bill reserving a third or 33 per cent of seats for women in national and state legislatures with an overwhelming majority. The Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

