Priyanka Chopra hears Choli Ke Peeche playing at a distance from Los Angeles home, asks ‘Why wasn’t I invited?'

Priyanka Chopra has shared a video from her Los Angeles home on her Instagram Stories. The actor is not seen in the video which shows the view from her house and the Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche playing in a distance. The actor lives in the US with husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her late grandmother reading news article about her, remembers her on her birthday

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Memorial Day weekend in LA… Why wasn't I invited?” The video shows the garden that surround Priyanka's luxurious house. She seems to be recording the video from her patio. She is heard saying, “Memorial Day weekend. Where's this music coming from? Let's go.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram.

Priyanka remains close to her Indian roots despite living in the US and establishing herself in Hollywood. She celebrates Indian festivals with much enthusiasm, posts pictures of herself in Indian outfits and is also very close to her Indian friends in the US.

She had once told Rasha Goel in an interview, "You can take me out of India but you can't take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I'm. So I never feel like I'm away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir (altar) is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar (pickles) is always with me. So you know I'm good. I don't ever feel that way."

Earlier this month, Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra had spoken about why the actor keeps the Indian culture and rituals alive in her US home. “She wants to educate them that you have a lot of misinformation about India. They think we have maharajas, elephants and snake charmers only. We have the best education, best IT, and the medical technology. Who will teach this? Our culture, our rituals, everything has so much good behind them. She believes in them and tries to keep it up there,” she told Hauterfly magazine in an interview.

Priyanka will now be seen in Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa. To be directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film will bring Priyanka, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif on screen together for the first time. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline.

