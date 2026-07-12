Priyanka Chopra is elated to reunite with Lara Dutta at Wimbledon; fans can't stop gushing: ‘Andaaz is back’

In 2000, while Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe. The two later went on to star together in Andaaz (2003). Now, Priyanka and Lara have reunited at Wimbledon, and fans can't stop gushing over the nostalgic moment.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunion

Priyanka Chopra poses with Lara Dutta at Wimbledon.

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On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture with Lara. In the photo, Priyanka held Lara close as they posed for the camera. Priyanka looked chic in a white halterneck dress, while Lara opted for a blue dress paired with a white shrug. Sharing the picture, Priyanka expressed her excitement over the reunion and wrote, "So good to see my girl."

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta's reunion.

Fans were delighted to see the duo together. One comment read, "Andaaz is back." Another wrote, "Miss World and Miss Universe together." A third fan commented, "Only Akshay is missing from the frame," while another simply wrote, "Priyanka looks stunning."

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{{^usCountry}} Lara and Priyanka starred together in Andaaz, the 2003 romantic drama directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, marked Lara's Bollywood debut and went on to become a box office success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lara and Priyanka starred together in Andaaz, the 2003 romantic drama directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, marked Lara's Bollywood debut and went on to become a box office success. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka made a glamorous appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, taking a front-row seat for the women's singles semi-final between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff. During one of the matches, she also brought a dose of romance to the stands by showing Nick Jonas the action via a FaceTime call, making sure he didn't miss a moment.

Speaking about the tradition, Priyanka said, "It's wonderful this season. Usually Nick accompanies me to Wimbledon and he's a big fan but he wasn't able to do that this time as he's back home in LA. It was a three-second video call, all of us do that."

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta's upcoming projects

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Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Its teaser revealed that the story blends mythology and Indian folklore with science fiction elements, including time travel, to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film is currently under production and is scheduled to release in cinemas in April 2027.

Lara, meanwhile, is reportedly part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The epic is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. The film will be released in two parts, with the first instalment slated to hit cinemas on Diwali 2026.