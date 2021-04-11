Priyanka Chopra is living the 'studio life' with Nick Jonas and their dogs, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been stationed in the United Kingdom for a few months now. The actor is working on her upcoming projects in London, while Nick is working on his music from there. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a picture of her 'studio life', featuring the singer and their dogs.

In the picture, her dogs - Diana, Gino and Panda - were seen resting while Nick had his back to Priyanka. A recording set up was placed beside Nick. Priyanka shared the picture with the caption, "Studio life with," tagging Nick and the duo's dogs' accounts. Hours before the post, The White Tiger star had shared pictures with her dog Diana, using the sticker, "Girl Time".

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her studio life.

Priyanka Chopra with her dog Diana.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a handful of memories featuring her brother Siddharth Chopra to mark Siblings Day. In a video montage shared on Instagram, Priyanka curated photos of siblings' childhood, teenage years, their memories as a family and more.

This weekend, Priyanka will be seen as one of the presenters at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony. The official Instagram account of the awards show confirmed the news. "We're thrilled to announce that the category presenters at the BAFTAs will include Tom Hiddleston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, James McAvoy, Cynthia Erivo and so many more! Tune in to see them all on Sunday," a post read.

Also Read: Step inside Madhuri Dixit's sleek kitchen, where she and husband Dr Shriram Nene cook up classics

She and Nick also recently announced the nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards. Announcing the nomination received by her film The White Tiger, Priyanka was seen doing a little happy dance.

Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline. These include Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel and a yet-to-be-revealed Bollywood movie.