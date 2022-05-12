'Priyanka Chopra is loveliest person I've ever met,' says Nick Jonas' co-star, calls her 'stunning'

Nick Jonas, married to Priyanka Chopra, will now be seen in Jersey Boys – a musical. His co-star CJ Pawlikowski was all praise for Priyanka as she once visited the sets of the film. He said Priyanka was the loveliest person he had ever met and she was as stunning as he thought her to be. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets back to work day after welcoming her baby girl home, shares glamourous pic from Citadel sets

Pawlikowski was talking about working with Nick during the Apple podcast titled DRAMA with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. On being asked if he got to meet Priyanka, Pawlikowski revealed that she visited them on the sets for couple of days. “She is the most lovely person I do believe I have ever met. She is so kind and so stunning. They make complete sense as a pair because they are such kind-hearted individuals and lead with respect. It was such a pleasure getting to meet Priyanka. Priyanka was there and was just as stunning as you thought her to be," he said.

Priyanka recently returned to the sets of her debut web series, Citadel. Just a day before, the actor and Nick welcomed their baby girl home. Named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the baby girl spent more than 100 days in NICU before coming home. The child was born in January via surrogacy.

Priyanka penned a note about Malti's homecoming, saying, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is." Nick shared the same note on his Instagram and wrote for Priyanka, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you.”

