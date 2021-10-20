Priyanka Chopra is missing as Nick Jonas poses with staff member at a restaurant from their date night, see pic

A new picture of Nick Jonas has been shared online and it appears to be from his date night with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick and Priyanka are currently in Spain, where the actor is shooting her upcoming series Citadel.

In the picture, shared by Restaurante El Ocho y Medio on Instagram, Nick was seen wearing a brown shirt and matching shorts along with a mask. He stood close to a staff member from the restaurant. However, Priyanka wasn't seen in the frame.

The Instagram handle shared the picture and thanked Nick and Priyanka for visiting the restaurant. A fan account translated the caption, “Nick the other night in El Ocho y Medio Valencia. The ‘that kinda night’ restaurant. Thank you very much for visiting us! @nickjonas @priyankachopra it was a pleasure.”

Nick reached Spain earlier this week. Priyanka had shared a picture of a dinner table with a rose placed on it and tagged Nick in it. The singer was then spotted posing with a few fans in Spain as well.

Priyanka reached Spain earlier this month to wrap a schedule of Citadel. Besides filming, Priyanka has also been spending time exploring and relaxing with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and friends from Citadel. She shared pictures from their time on a yacht, scuba diving, exploring the streets of Valencia at night and more.

Priyanka has been shooting for the series with Richard Madden since the start of the year. Earlier this year, Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers, spoke about Priyanka joining the series. The filmmaker is the executive producer of the show.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joe said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

“Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won’t say any more than that but she is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he added.