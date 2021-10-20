Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is missing as Nick Jonas poses with staff member at a restaurant from their date night, see pic
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is missing as Nick Jonas poses with staff member at a restaurant from their date night, see pic

Nick Jonas flew to Spain to be with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra. A new picture of the Jonas Brothers singer has been shared online. 
Nick Jonas at a Mediterranean restaurant in Spain.&nbsp;
Nick Jonas at a Mediterranean restaurant in Spain. 
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

A new picture of Nick Jonas has been shared online and it appears to be from his date night with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick and Priyanka are currently in Spain, where the actor is shooting her upcoming series Citadel. 

In the picture, shared by Restaurante El Ocho y Medio on Instagram, Nick was seen wearing a brown shirt and matching shorts along with a mask. He stood close to a staff member from the restaurant. However, Priyanka wasn't seen in the frame. 

The Instagram handle shared the picture and thanked Nick and Priyanka for visiting the restaurant. A fan account translated the caption, “Nick the other night in El Ocho y Medio Valencia. The ‘that kinda night’ restaurant. Thank you very much for visiting us! @nickjonas @priyankachopra it was a pleasure.” 

+

Nick reached Spain earlier this week. Priyanka had shared a picture of a dinner table with a rose placed on it and tagged Nick in it. The singer was then spotted posing with a few fans in Spain as well. 

Priyanka reached Spain earlier this month to wrap a schedule of Citadel. Besides filming, Priyanka has also been spending time exploring and relaxing with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and friends from Citadel. She shared pictures from their time on a yacht, scuba diving, exploring the streets of Valencia at night and more. 

Priyanka has been shooting for the series with Richard Madden since the start of the year. Earlier this year, Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers, spoke about Priyanka joining the series. The filmmaker is the executive producer of the show. 

Also read: Joe Russo shares details about Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, Indian sister-series by Raj and DK

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joe said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

“Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won’t say any more than that but she is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka nick vacation pics citadel + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out