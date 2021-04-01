Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is ready to take flight in sunshiny new pic, fans say 'what a pose'
Priyanka Chopra is ready to take flight in sunshiny new pic, fans say 'what a pose'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a gorgeous new photo on Instagram that shows her jumping in the air for a perfect pose.
Priyanka Chopra is bringing in the sunshine for your mid-week blues.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is bringing in the sunshine to ward away your pre-weekend blues. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a yellow dress, posing for a stunning photo in London.

The photo shows Priyanka jumping in the air, unfurling her pretty yellow outfit. She has a big smile on and looks happy to be enjoying a rare day of sunshine in London. "Sunshine hits differently these days," she captioned her post.

Fans were in awe of the beautiful pictures. Many called her a 'stunner' while a fan marvelled at her perfect post. The picture got half a million like in just over an hour.

Priyanka has been in London since last year. She was there first to shoot for her upcoming romantic drama, Text For You. The film stars her opposite Sam Hueghan of Outlander and has a special appearance from singer Celine Dion.

Akshay Kumar clicks a funny picture of Nushrratt Bharuccha on Ram Setu sets

Varun Dhawan is scared as Kriti Sanon pushes him on Bhediya sets, watch video

Richa expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Fazal says 'zara ghar aaiye'

Things are looking up and I feel good: Nakul Roshan Sahdev

After that, Priyanka began shooting for her Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. The show is a multi-country event produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame. Priyanka and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden will star in the 'mothership' show while other series belonging to the same universe are also being shot in other countries. The Priyanka version will be directed by Raj and DK.

Priyanka recently launched her memoir, Unfinished from London. She took part in multiple Zoom interviews to talk about her book. She also promoted her film The White Tiger from her London home.

Recently, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas visited her in London. Her parents-in-law also accompanied Nick. The couple has a pact that they would not go more than three weeks without seeing each other, no matter how busy they are. The two lead a very busy lives with her acting and production projects and his Jonas Brothers band and other commitments.

