Priyanka Chopra is unrecognisable in unseen pics from pre-Miss India days shared by fan: ‘My mom knew her in Bareilly’

Old photographs of Priyanka Chopra were recently shared online on Instagram by a fan, who revealed that her mother knew the actor back from her Bareilly days in the 1990s. The young woman seemed to be amazed that her mother and actor knew each back in the day. (Also read: As Shah Rukh Khan receives Red Sea award, Priyanka Chopra claps for him from audience. Watch)

Her video shared on Instagram Reels, set to the tune of Desi Girl from the 2008 film Dostana, was captioned, "My mom just told me that she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s." The clip shows a few photographs of her mother, dressed in an Indian outfit, and Priyanka, dressed in a striped top and black pants, hanging out together at a party. The two can also be seen sitting next to one another and enjoying some drinks.

Before she became Miss India 2000 runner-up and Miss World in 2000 as an 18-year-old, Priyanka lived in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where she completed her education at the Army Public School. Last month, the actor returned to the state as an UNICEF ambassador to highlight violence and discrimination against girls.

Priyanka made her film debut opposite Vijay in the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002) and her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy a year later, with co-stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. She became the first Indian actor to lead a US TV series with the thriller Quantico from 2015 to 2018. Making her Hollywood film debut with Baywatch in 2017, she acted opposite actors Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Zac Efron.

She last appeared in the sci-fi film The Matrix Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. She is also starring in Prime Video's big-budget action series Citadel with Richard Madden next year.

