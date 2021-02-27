Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her: 'So did Nick Jonas and Jameela get divorced?'
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her: 'So did Nick Jonas and Jameela get divorced?'

Actor Priyanka Chopra was left laughing at Jameela Jamil's response to a person on Twitter who got confused between the two.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.

Priyanka Chopra was left rolling with laughter at Jameela Jamil's latest tweet. In it, The Good Place actor had responded to a person's query on Twitter, in which they had confused her with Priyanka Chopra.

The person wrote, "Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" Responding to it, Jameela wrote, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still."

Priyanka replied to the tweet writing 'LOL' with a punch, hearth and skull emojis. Their fans were also amused at how someone can get confused between the two. "I would be *thrilled* to be confused for either of you insanely talented, gorgeous women but damn - that's annoying. You really look nothing alike and have had very different careers," wrote one. "Telling that they didn’t get the wrong Jonas brother... who actually kinda look alike," wrote another.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set

Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?

Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics

When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip

In 2017, actor Deepika Padukone was also mistaken for Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles airport by the Hollywood media. She had called the episode 'racist'. “To me it’s racist and ignorant. And as a fellow Indian, you (the media) should also be not very happy about. I think just because people have similar skin tones, doesn’t mean they are same people. As people in a place of power that the media has, instead of creating a tabloid piece out of it, people should be educating them further," she had said in an interview.

Also read: Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves; Disha Patani, sister Krishna Shroff are in awe

Priyanka is currently in Jameela's home country. She is in London where she is shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Text For You and the third instalment of the Matrix franchise with Keanu Reeves.

Her last release was The White Tiger on Netflix. She also made her debut as a writer this month with her book, Unfinished.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra jameela jamil

Related Stories

bollywood

Ajay Devgn to begin shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi today, Priyanka Chopra earns praise from Russo Brothers

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST
web series

Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, say she will be ‘amazing’ in Citadel

UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:06 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP