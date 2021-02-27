Priyanka Chopra laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her: 'So did Nick Jonas and Jameela get divorced?'

Priyanka Chopra was left rolling with laughter at Jameela Jamil's latest tweet. In it, The Good Place actor had responded to a person's query on Twitter, in which they had confused her with Priyanka Chopra.

The person wrote, "Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" Responding to it, Jameela wrote, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still."

Priyanka replied to the tweet writing 'LOL' with a punch, hearth and skull emojis. Their fans were also amused at how someone can get confused between the two. "I would be *thrilled* to be confused for either of you insanely talented, gorgeous women but damn - that's annoying. You really look nothing alike and have had very different careers," wrote one. "Telling that they didn’t get the wrong Jonas brother... who actually kinda look alike," wrote another.

In 2017, actor Deepika Padukone was also mistaken for Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles airport by the Hollywood media. She had called the episode 'racist'. “To me it’s racist and ignorant. And as a fellow Indian, you (the media) should also be not very happy about. I think just because people have similar skin tones, doesn’t mean they are same people. As people in a place of power that the media has, instead of creating a tabloid piece out of it, people should be educating them further," she had said in an interview.

Priyanka is currently in Jameela's home country. She is in London where she is shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Text For You and the third instalment of the Matrix franchise with Keanu Reeves.

Her last release was The White Tiger on Netflix. She also made her debut as a writer this month with her book, Unfinished.