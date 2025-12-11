Priyanka Chopra leaves for US after short Mumbai trip: ‘Less than 12 hours this time’

Actor Priyanka Chopra wrapped up her whirlwind visit to Mumbai almost as soon as it began, heading back to the US in less than 12 hours. The actor, who was in the city for a work commitment, was spotted at the airport in Mumbai heading back late on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra wraps up her Mumbai trip

Priyanka touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and even shared a moment on Instagram Stories, soaking in the city’s weather. She revealed that the trip was to shoot for a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4.

Sharing an in-flight selfie and tagging Kapil Sharma, Priyanka wrote, “You better be ready”. Later, Priyanka was spotted outside the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Priyanka was seen posing for the paparazzi with Kapil Sharma.

Late Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to announce that she was bidding Mumbai goodbye. She shared a selfie to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Chalo wapis (Let’s go back)! Less than 12 hours this time… Phir milenge (We will meet soon).”

Priyanka's Insta Story.

A flurry of videos and photos of Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, at Mumbai airport have emerged on social media. In the videos, she is seen entering the airport. In one clip, the actor is seen sharing a tender moment with a baby while posing for pictures with the person accompanying the little one.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.

Priyanka will also be next seen in The Bluff, in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel.